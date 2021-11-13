Godfather: S Thaman confirms Salman Khan to star in Chiranjeevi's film, says their dance number will be big

Megastar Chiranjeevi has geared up for his next film Godfather, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi's 153rd film is directed by Mohan Raja. Godfather has been talk of town ever since its announcement for all the right reasons.

There was strong buzz that Bollywood actor Salman Khan would play a pivotal role in the film. Now, seems like it's true as music composer of Godfather, S Thaman has confirmed Salman Khan's role in the film. "There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us, Thaman said."

Addressing the reports around American singer Britney Spears singing in the film, he says discussions are still going on and things have yet to be finalised. In an interview with Outlook Thaman said, "We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching. We still don't have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film."

He adds further, "Discussions are still happening but the approach is going good. So, I am going in December, and we are meeting the agents and clients. So, by the end of the year we will come to know about collaborating with us."

Touted to be an intense political drama, Godfather is the official Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.