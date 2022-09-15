GodFather Song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan look dapper as they twin in the latest poster

Sharing the still, the makers tweeted, "GRACE GRACE AND ONLY GRACE ! #GodFather First Single #ThaarMaarThakkarMaar today at 7.02 PM #GodFatherOnOct5th." The Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song will be released at 7:02 PM today. Renowned music director S Thaman has rendered the songs and background score for the drama.

The fans are all excited as the makers of Chiranjeevi's upcoming political thriller, GodFather will be dropping the primary track from the film Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar featuring the megastar and Salman Khan today. Now, adding to the excitement, the team has unveiled the latest poster from the upbeat number. The photo has the two stars dressed in matching black attire. They are all smiles as they groove to the peppy single.

Helmed by filmmaker Mohan Raja, the film is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, which had Mohanlal as the protagonist. Backed by the production houses RB Choudary and NV Prasad, Konidela Surekha is presenting this much-awaited flick. Along with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, the movie will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev doing pivotal characters.

Now coming to the technical crew of the film, Marthand K. Venkatesh has performed the editing of the drama, whereas Nirav Shah has taken care of the camera work. GodFather will be hitting the big screens on 5th October this year.

Additionally, Chiranjeevi also has Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bholaa Shankar in the making. While National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as his sister in the film, Tamannaah Bhatia will be the leading lady of this movie.

