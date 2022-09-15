GodFather Song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar OUT: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan impress with their flawless dance moves

Listen to the peppy track from the political thriller GodFather Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 15, 2022 07:40 PM IST  |  26.8K
Twitter
GodFather Song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar OUT

The makers of the forthcoming political thriller GodFather have released the first track from the film Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The two stars set the stage on fire with their swift dance moves.

Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!