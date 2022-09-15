GodFather Song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar OUT: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan impress with their flawless dance moves
Listen to the peppy track from the political thriller GodFather Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.
The makers of the forthcoming political thriller GodFather have released the first track from the film Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The two stars set the stage on fire with their swift dance moves.
