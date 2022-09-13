GodFather song Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar PROMO: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan rock the dance floor with their swagger

Check out the Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo from GodFather featuring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song promo out

As we all await the release of Chiranjeevi-led political thriller, GodFather, the makers have unveiled the promo of the first track from the flick, Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar. Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan can  be seen showcasing their dancing prowess in this peppy number.

