GodFather success: Chiranjeevi thanks ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan with a special video; WATCH

Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release GodFather. The Mohan Raja directorial, which featured the veteran actor in the titular role, is the official remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Chiranjeevi reprised the character which was played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the original. Salman Khan, the Bollywood megastar made a special appearance in GodFather, reprising the role which was essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the original.

The Telugu megastar took to his official social media handles on October 7, Friday, and thanked Salman Khan for being a part of GodFather with a special video. Chiranjeevi posted the video after Salman congratulated him on the massive success of the film, with a recent post. “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai… And congratulations to you too… Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vandemataram,” said the veteran actor in the video which is now winning the internet.