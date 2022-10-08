GodFather success: Chiranjeevi thanks ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan with a special video; WATCH
Chiranjeevi took to his official pages and thanked ‘Bhai’ Salman Khan with a special video.
Chiranjeevi, the megastar of Telugu cinema is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest release GodFather. The Mohan Raja directorial, which featured the veteran actor in the titular role, is the official remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Chiranjeevi reprised the character which was played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the original. Salman Khan, the Bollywood megastar made a special appearance in GodFather, reprising the role which was essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, in the original.
The Telugu megastar took to his official social media handles on October 7, Friday, and thanked Salman Khan for being a part of GodFather with a special video. Chiranjeevi posted the video after Salman congratulated him on the massive success of the film, with a recent post. “Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai… And congratulations to you too… Because Masood Bhai is the force behind GodFather’s stupendous success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vandemataram,” said the veteran actor in the video which is now winning the internet.
Watch Chiranjeevi’s Instagram video here:
Coming to GodFather, the movie has earned the love of audiences all over the country. The cine-goers have been heaping praises on the Mohan Raja directorial for not being a scene-by-scene remake and carving an identity of its own. As the trailer suggested, GodFather has presented a full-on entertainment package in the strong base of the story, which is adapted from Lucifer. But director Mohan Raja has created a film that appeals to the sensibilities of Telugu cinema audiences.
Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s extraordinary camaraderie and mass moments are said to be the biggest highlights of GodFather. Along with the duo, the movie features a stellar star cast including Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Brahmaji, Sayaji Shinde, Tanya Ravichandran, and others in the supporting roles.
