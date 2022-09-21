GodFather Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar Lyrical Video: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan are perfect party partners

Choreographed by Prabhu Deva, the number features Chiranjeevi making a stylish entry with his hand on his face. Later we see Salman Khan entering while biting his nails. Shreya Ghoshal has enhanced this foot-tapping number with her powerful voice, whereas Anantha Sriram's lyrics are also extremely catchy.

As the movie buffs wait for the theatrical release of Chiranjeevi 's GodFather, the makers have released the first track from the forthcoming political drama. Named Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, the song features the Megastar and Salman Khan tapping a foot together. These two make for a handsome duo as they twin in all-black attires with leather pants and shimmery black blazers. Busy bee composer S Thaman has rendered the music for this much-discussed action entertainer.

Mohan Raja has directed GodFather, which is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, with Mohanlal as the leading man. Backed by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, Chiranjeevi's banner Konidela Surekha is presenting the film. Lady Superstar Nayanthara, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev will also be seen playing notable roles in the drama, apart from the rest.

GodFather will narrate the tale of a mass leader, played by Chiranjeevi, who is exiled for two decades from his hometown. The news of his return creates affects the lives of the people in the city in various capacities. While some people are elated with his return, others start finding ways of keeping him out of their lives.

The technical crew of the venture includes Marthand K. Venkatesh as the head of the editing department and Nirav Shah as the cinematographer. GodFather is expected to reach the cinema halls on the 5th of October this year.

Also Read: Wayback Wednesday: When Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan got clicked in a perfect fam-jam moment; PHOTO