GodFather Title Track: A tribute to mass leader Chiranjeevi aka Brahma and his undying spirit- WATCH

Renowned composer S Thaman has rendered the music for this much-discussed film. GodFather talks about a mass leader named Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi. As he returns to his hometown after 20 years, he ends up disturbing the lives of a few high-ranking people.

Following the primary track Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, the makers of Chiranjeevi fronted GodFather have dropped the title track from the film. Sharing the song, the team wrote on Twitter, "Meet the Most Dangerous & Mysterious Man - The #GodFather #GodFatherTrailer is here - https://youtu.be/9GPaj0OW-No ." The song is a tribute to the undying spirit of Chiranjeevi's character in the film, Brahma. The lyrical video also includes some BTS moments from the making of the song.

Recently, the makers unveiled the Hindi trailer of GodFather, and speaking at the event, Salman Khan, who is playing an important role in the movie said that while many people aspire to do Hollywood films, he wishes to do South films. He was quoted saying, “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the South. Once we start working together, just imagine the numbers we would have. People watching it here, people watching it in the south. Their fans watch the film, my fans will watch the films. We talk of 300 and 400 crore, but if we work together, we might do 3000 crore.”

Directed by filmmaker Mohan Raja, the movie will star Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya in key roles, along with the rest. This official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer has been financed by R B Choudary and NV Prasad and presented by Konidela Surekha.

