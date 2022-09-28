GodFather Trailer: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer promises an action-packed political drama

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of GodFather, one of the biggest Telugu films of the year. The film has created a buzz among his die-hard fans as it features him in a new avatar. Today, the trailer has been released and it is a perfect political action entertainer with Chiranjeevi's power-packed dialogues, swag and Salman Khan's cameo.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, "#GodFather coming on Vijayadasami." Recently, the makers dropped the second single from the Chiranjeevi-starrer on September 27, titled Najabhaja. This action anthem totally lives up to its hype. The lyrics, penned by Anantha Sriram, narrate the larger-than-life characterization of Chiranjeevi in God Father and the video shows the megastar wielding guns and bashing up goons. The video of Najabhaja also includes some behind the scene visuals from God Father.