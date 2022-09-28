GodFather Trailer: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan starrer promises an action-packed political drama
As Chiranjeevi's GodFather is nearing release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.
Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of GodFather, one of the biggest Telugu films of the year. The film has created a buzz among his die-hard fans as it features him in a new avatar. Today, the trailer has been released and it is a perfect political action entertainer with Chiranjeevi's power-packed dialogues, swag and Salman Khan's cameo.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, "#GodFather coming on Vijayadasami." Recently, the makers dropped the second single from the Chiranjeevi-starrer on September 27, titled Najabhaja. This action anthem totally lives up to its hype. The lyrics, penned by Anantha Sriram, narrate the larger-than-life characterization of Chiranjeevi in God Father and the video shows the megastar wielding guns and bashing up goons. The video of Najabhaja also includes some behind the scene visuals from God Father.
Watch the trailer here:
Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather marks the official Telugu remake of the 2019 movie Lucifer with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The cast of the movie also includes Lady Superstar Nayanthara, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev as pivotal characters, among others. Bollywood star Salman Khan has an extended cameo in his maiden Tollywood movie. The Wanted actor plays a character similar to the one played by Prithviraj in Lucifer.
The film is set to open in theatres on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra. Chiranjeevi's Godfather is clashing with Nagarjuna's action drama, The Ghost at the box office, which is slated to hit the screens on the same day.
Also Read: GodFather: Chiranjeevi sheds light on what made him choose Mohan Raja's directorial