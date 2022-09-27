Witness GodFather AKA Chiranjeevi's 'Rage and Fury' in new song Najabhaja; Details Inside

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Chiranjeevi as the mass leader in the political thriller, GodFather. Now, the makers have announced that after Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar, the second track from the film titled Najabhaja will be out today on September 27. Sharing the news, the makers tweeted, "Witness #GodFather's Rage and Fury #Najabhaja song out today at 5.04 PM."

Mohan Raja has directed the film with Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Salman Khan, director Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev in crucial roles, along with others. GodFather shares the story of a mass leader, played by Chiranjeevi.After being exiled from his hometown for two decades, he decides to return. While some people are happy with the announcement, others start making plans to keep him out of their lives.