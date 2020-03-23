Godhavari to Kittumani: Here are some unforgettable characters from the movies of actor & director Visu

Talking about the characters from his films, who can forget Godhavari from Samsaram Adhu Minsaram. With an ensemble of star cast including Lakshmi, Kamala Kamesh, Raghuvaran, Visu, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram narrated the story of a middle class family that separates because of a petty war of words between a father and his son. Like all other movies of Visu, this film too, has its actors at the peak of their best to showcase the film’s drama. Lakshmi, who is shown as the intelligent daughter-in-law, ventures into bringing some sense into the brains of her husband Raghuvaran and stubborn father-in-law, Visu. The film has Kamala Kamesh as Visu’s wife Godhavari. The film has numerous iconic scenes in which the most unforgettable one is when Kamala Kamesh was told by Visu to draw a line at the center of the house, separating the families (Godhavari… Veetukku nadula kodu one kizhi di).

His film Manal Kayiru, which has SV Shekar as the lead actor, spoke about how grooms throw tantrums when it comes to selecting their brides and what the families of women face in the process of selecting a suitable match. The film has Visu as a marriage broker, who would not fear to lie and cheat the grooms to get women married. In the film, the character that we can never forget is S Ve Shekher (Kittumani), who was shown as the adamant, arrogant groom, who first tortured his wife. The rib tickling comedy drama, will make us think deep even when we are laughing our hearts out. Kittumani’s foolish approach towards his ‘conditions’ that he imposed on his wife, how his wife and all the family members unite in cheating Kittumani, and basically nullifying all his conditions were all constructed so creatively that you will want to watch the movie again.

In the movie Kudumbam Oru Kadhambam, Visu showed how it’s the decision of women whether to work or stay at home, back when there was no such taboo even existed. While Suhasini was shown as an aspiring woman with huge career ambitions, Sumalatha was shown as the woman who wanted to stay at home and take care of her family. S Ve Shekher and Prathap Pothan played the roles of their respective husbands, who never understood their wishes. The most unforgettable character in the film was that of Mythili (Played by Nithya), who decides to stop her education and help her struggling mother to run the family. Her father (Visu) was a hopeless man, who does nothing more than throwing tantrums.