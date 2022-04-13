Godse: Satya Dev Kancharana’s action thriller to release in theatres on May 20

Satya Dev Kancharana will next be seen in Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi’s action drama, Godse. Now, the makers have announced the release date for the project. This action flick will release on May 20. The actor and director had previously joined hands for the 2018 thriller, Bluffmaster.

Written and helmed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, the movie will also mark the Telugu debut of Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi. Naga Babu, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Prudhviraj, Noel Sean, Priyadarshi, Chaitanya Krishna, Pawan Santhosh, Guru Charan will appear in secondary roles in the drama.

Check out the announcement below:

The makers recently unveiled the preview of this action flick. Satya Dev plays a vigilante with a will to kill in his next. He is on a killing spree to root out the corrupt men in power. At the end of the clip, Godse is seen strapped with a device containing explosives, and he has even taken a few hostages. In this dangerous situation, he delivers a monologue about how politicians loot people in name of service. Aishwarya Lekshmi's character has been assigned the responsibility of catching him.

Bankrolled by C. Kalyan under the banner of CK Screens, cinematographed for Godse has been performed by Suresh Sarangam. Sunil Kashyap has composed the tunes for the suspense drama. The crew further incorporates Sagar Undagandla as the editor and Nabha handling as the action director.

Satya Dev Kancharana has also announced his next with director Sharan Koppisetty. This latest entertainer has been titled as Full Bottle.

Also Read: F3: Fun and Frustration: Varun Tej shares a PIC as he gets ready on sets of his next with Venkatesh Daggubati