Gold: Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer morning shows get cancelled in Tamil Nadu; Deets inside

As director Alphonse Puthren has made a comeback with Gold after seven years, the anticipation is high but fans were disappointed with no morning shows. According to reports, initially, the Tamil version of Gold was cancelled citing that the makers hadn't completed the dubbing. Later on December 1, theatres informed the fans haven't received orders to play the film before 10 AM.

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, hit the theatres. While the Malayalam version released today, the Tamil version will be out tomorrow, December 2. However, the film faced last-minute troubles as the morning shows got cancelled in Chennai. The 8 AM shows of the Malayalam in Tamil Nadu got cancelled as the theatre owners received information to release the film after 10 AM in the state.

However, the Malayalam version of Gold is released worldwide today with English subtitles. It will be released today only in selected cities in Tamil Nadu as Tamil is set for release tomorrow.

Gold first song

Ahead of the grand release, the makers of Gold dropped the first single from the film. The first song of Gold, 'Thanne Thanne' features leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran and actress Deepti Sati. This video song is now going viral on the internet. It also increased the expectation of the film.

About Gold

Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited, and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.

Gold features a massive star cast including over 60 plus prominent stars of Malayalam and Tamil cinema, playing key roles. Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil.