Gold: Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's next promises a crazy ride of love and laughter; PHOTO

Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen sharing the screen in the suspense drama, Gold. After the fascinating teaser, the team dropped the equally bewitching first look poster from the movie. The still shows Prithviraj Sukumaran talking on the phone, and the Lady Superstar is looking at him. These two are surrounded by the other prominent characters of the film.

The Bro Daddy actor took to Twitter and shared the first-look poster of Gold. He wrote, "#GOLD An #AlphonsPuthran Film! @puthrenalphonse @PrithvirajProd @magicframes2011."

Check out the first look below:

Touted to be an action-comedy, the Malayalam drama has been written, edited and directed by renowned filmmaker, Alphonse Putharen, who is known for his work in the 2015 romantic flick, Premam. This movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to direction after a long gap of almost seven years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles.

Reports suggest that Gold will be out in theatres on 19 August this year. The film went on the floors on 8 September 2021 after the puja ceremony. The shoot for the project has already been wrapped up and the pictures of Nayanthara from the sets of the flick garnered a lot of eyeballs from the movie buffs.

Besides the work commitments, fans are also super thrilled about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's upcoming wedding. After dating each other for many years, the power couple is all set to exchange wedding vows on 9 June. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently and invited him for the big day.

For the unversed, the director and actress first meet on the sets of the 2015 flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Their work collaboration initially transpired into friendship and later into everlasting love.

