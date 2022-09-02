Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara starrer Gold POSTPONED; To not release on Onam

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's bilingual film Gold has got postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Onam, September 8, has been postponed by a week. Gold will now hit the cinema halls one week after Onam. The director took to social media and announced that due to work delay the film has been postponed.

Director Alphonse Puthren took to Twitter and announced that change in release date. The director also revealed that the movie will now hit theatres a week after Onam, on September 15 or 16. "Due to work delay on our side "Gold" will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate this delay through our work when "Gold" releases", the director tweeted.