Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara starrer Gold POSTPONED; To not release on Onam
Director Alphonse Puthren took to Twitter and announced that change in release date
Director Alphonse Puthren took to Twitter and announced that change in release date. The director also revealed that the movie will now hit theatres a week after Onam, on September 15 or 16. "Due to work delay on our side "Gold" will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate this delay through our work when "Gold" releases", the director tweeted.
The makers of Gold previously released an intriguing teaser that significantly raised anticipation for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Gold, which is touted to be an entertainer, has an ensemble cast featuring Vinay Forrt, Lalu Alex, Deepti Sati, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabareesh Varma, Shanthi Krishna, Ajmal Ameer, Althaf Salim, Roshan Mathew and Saiju Kurup. The movie also promises several surprise cameos.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Pooja Hegde bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa; Shares PIC