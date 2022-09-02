Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara starrer Gold POSTPONED; To not release on Onam

Director Alphonse Puthren took to Twitter and announced that change in release date

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara starrer Gold POSTPONED
Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara starrer Gold POSTPONED; To not release on Onam
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's bilingual film Gold has got postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Onam, September 8, has been postponed by a week. Gold will now hit the cinema halls one week after Onam. The director took to social media and announced that due to work delay the film has been postponed. 

Director Alphonse Puthren took to Twitter and announced that change in release date. The director also revealed that the movie will now hit theatres a week after Onam, on September 15 or 16. "Due to work delay on our side "Gold" will be releasing one week after Onam. Please forgive us for the delay caused. Hoping to compensate this delay through our work when "Gold" releases", the director tweeted.

 

Gold has been helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Alphonse Puthren. The project marks the director's return behind the camera after 7 years. Backed by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, Gold will further star Ajmal Ameer, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar and Chemban Vinod Jose in supporting roles. The film will be releasing simultaneously in Mayalama and Tamil. It is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies in Mollywood.

The makers of Gold previously released an intriguing teaser that significantly raised anticipation for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Gold, which is touted to be an entertainer, has an ensemble cast featuring Vinay Forrt, Lalu Alex, Deepti Sati, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shabareesh Varma, Shanthi Krishna, Ajmal Ameer, Althaf Salim, Roshan Mathew and Saiju Kurup. The movie also promises several surprise cameos.

