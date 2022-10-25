Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s film to be reshot? Here’s what we know

Gold, which features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming films of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, marks ‘Premam’ director Alphonse Puthren’s comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of over 7 years. Gold was originally expected to hit the theatres for Onam 2022, and a highly promising teaser was released in mid-2022. But, the release of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s film has been delayed due to various reasons.

If the reports are to be believed, director Alphonse Puthren and the production team are unhappy with some portions of Gold and have decided to go for a reshoot. The rumourmills suggest that this is the actual reason behind the delay of the project. Earlier, director Alphonse had revealed that the post-production of the film is taking longer than expected, but the filmmaker refrained from divulging any further details. But the latest updates suggest that the director and his team re-shot some portions of the film in Dubai in a 2-days-long schedule. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the leading man of the project, was a part of the Dubai schedule.

As per the reports, the makers are now waiting for the dates of other prominent stars in the film, including leading lady Nayanthara, to finish the rest of the shoot. In that case, Gold might not hit the theatres this year, as the post-production might take another couple of months. The makers will drop an official update on the release of Alphonse Puthren’s film only after the re-shoot is finished.

About Gold

The much-awaited project marks the first onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nayanthara, and director Alphonse Puthren. The movie features Prithviraj in the role of ‘Danger’ Joshy, while Nayanthara is appearing as Sumangali Unnikrishnan. Gold features a massive star cast including over 60 plus prominent stars of Malayalam and Tamil cinema, playing key roles. Rajesh Murugesan composed music for the film. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, will be simultaneously released in Malayalam and Tamil.

