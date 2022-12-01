Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Deepti Sati impress with their electrifying dance moves in Thanne Thanne song
The first single of Gold, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara starrer directed by Alphonse Puthren, is finally released. The 'Thanne Thanne' song is now winning internet.
Gold, the highly anticipated film that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is finally getting released today. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is helmed by hitmaker Alphonse Puthren. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of Gold dropped the first single from the film. The first song of Gold, 'Thanne Thanne' features leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran and actress Deepti Sati. The fun-filled song video is now winning the internet.
'Thanne Thanne' song from Gold
The fun number narrates the big dreams of protagonist 'Danger' Joshy, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wishes to have an extravagant life ahead with his fiance Radha. Just like some of the songs in Alphonse Puthren's last two outings, Neram and Premam, the Thanne Thanne song video is entertainingly over-the-top and unapologetically silly. And these qualities make the first single of Gold, a throughly enjoyable watch. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is best known for his intense roles, has showcased his fun and energetic side in the song. Deepti Sati, who plays Joshy's fiance Radha, has complemented the actor with her moves.
"#GOLD An Alphonse Puthren Film! Here is the first video song!," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran, who dropped the first single on his official social media handles. Thanne Thanne' song is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, who is best known for his compositions in Alphonse Puthren's Premam. The composer has also lent voice to the song, along with Vijay Yesudas. Actor-writer Shabareesh Varma has penned the lyrics.
Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post:
About Gold
The movie, which marks Alphonse Puthren's first onscreen collaboration with both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, was originally supposed to hit the theatres for Onam, this year. But, the makers decided to postpone the project to the year-end, as they did not want to rush with its post-production works. The team also re-shot a few portions of the films in October, as director Alphonse was unhappy with them. The comedy thriller features around 60 plus prominent actors from Malayalam and Tamil film industries in its star cast. Gold is jointly produced by Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.
ALSO READ: Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms Kaduva prequel; REVEALS his wish list of actors for the lead role