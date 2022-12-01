Gold: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Deepti Sati impress with their electrifying dance moves in Thanne Thanne song

Gold , the highly anticipated film that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles, is finally getting released today. The movie, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is helmed by hitmaker Alphonse Puthren. Ahead of the grand release, the makers of Gold dropped the first single from the film. The first song of Gold, 'Thanne Thanne' features leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran and actress Deepti Sati. The fun-filled song video is now winning the internet.

The fun number narrates the big dreams of protagonist 'Danger' Joshy, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who wishes to have an extravagant life ahead with his fiance Radha. Just like some of the songs in Alphonse Puthren's last two outings, Neram and Premam, the Thanne Thanne song video is entertainingly over-the-top and unapologetically silly. And these qualities make the first single of Gold, a throughly enjoyable watch. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is best known for his intense roles, has showcased his fun and energetic side in the song. Deepti Sati, who plays Joshy's fiance Radha, has complemented the actor with her moves.

"#GOLD An Alphonse Puthren Film! Here is the first video song!," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran, who dropped the first single on his official social media handles. Thanne Thanne' song is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, who is best known for his compositions in Alphonse Puthren's Premam. The composer has also lent voice to the song, along with Vijay Yesudas. Actor-writer Shabareesh Varma has penned the lyrics.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's post: