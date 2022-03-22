Gold Teaser Out: Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's action-thriller will leave you bewildered

The official teaser of Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold is here to excite you. The first snippet of the action-thriller doesn't let out a lot but instead confuses the fans. The two-and-a-half-minute clip shows Prithviraj picking a fight and Nayanthara sniggering. The sneak peek will most likely tickle you.

Gold has been helmed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Alphonse Puthren. The project marks the director's return behind the camera after 7 years. This suspense drama was officially announced last September and was launched with a formal pooja ceremony. The movie will also see cameos from many prominent stars. However, the release date of the venture has not been announced yet.

Check out the teaser below:

Apart from Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film will also see Vinay Forrt as the lead. The movie will also see cameos from many prominent stars. The makers have already wrapped up the shoot for the film, and pictures of the lady superstar Nayanthara from the sets gained a lot of eyeballs.

Besides Gold, the actress is also eagerly waiting for the release of her romantic-comedy helmed by beau Vignesh Shivan, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The highly discussed film also features biggies Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as lead actors. Her other commitments include Godfather, with megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, and Connect alongside Ashwin Saravanan. Apart from this, the star has also finished a significant schedule of Atlee's directorial. This untitled project stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist.

Also Read: Alphonse Puthren back to direction after 7 years; Teaser for Nayanthara starrer 'Gold' out today