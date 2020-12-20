Golden Globe Awards 2021: Dhanush's Asuran, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottu & Jallikattu to be screened in LA

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Oscar-nominated Malayalam film Jallikattu also makes an official entry to Golden Globe Awards along with Asuran and Soorarai Pottu.

It's a proud moment for the South Indian film industry as not one but three films will be screened at Golden Globe Awards 2021 in LA. Yes, Dhanush's Asuran is among the three films that will be screened at the International awards event. Directed by Vetrimaaran and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, the film is based on Poomani’s novel Vekkai. Asuran was one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2019 and it managed to earn pretty well at the box office. Vetrimaaran has won four National Film Awards among many others and now that his film is going international, it is a proud moment for the director.

On the other hand, Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottu, which released during the lockdown on OTT platform has also made it to Golden Globe Awards 2021. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film based on the life of Captain Gopinath received a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. In fact, many celebs from the industry declared it as the movie of the year. GV Prakash composed music for the film.

Talking about the third film, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Oscar-nominated Malayalam film Jallikattu also makes an official entry to Golden Globe Awards along with many other films. The film is based on the short story by S Hareesh called, Maoist. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the horror and science fiction stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

Check out the full list below:

