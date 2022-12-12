Golden Globes 2023: RRR bags Best Picture Non English and Best Song nominations

SS Rajamouli’s period movie RRR has bagged two nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, has been nominated in the Best Picture- Non-English Language category. Apart from this, the hit song Naatu Naatu, has also been nominated in the Best Original Song category. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

The official handle of the Golden Globes shared the news on Twitter. “Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language--All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave and RRR.” Another tweet read, “Best Original Song – Motion Picture--Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)."

RRR is the only Indian film to make it to the nominations among other entries from India that included Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 10, 2023. It will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

About RRR

RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It revolves around the lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.