Golden Globes 2023: RRR wins Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu; Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman congratulate the team

The 80th Golden Globe Awards are currently being held in Los Angeles. It is a proud moment for India as SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023! The song was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, while it was penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. MM Keeravani accepted the award at the ceremony. The Twitter handle of RRR movie has shared videos and pictures from the Golden Globes award ceremony. A video shows the entire team of RRR celebrating as the award for Naatu Naatu is announced. RRR is being represented at the Golden Globes by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, who is accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni.

One of the tweets by RRR movie Twitter handle reads, “ INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . #RRRMovie.” AR Rahman, megastar Chiranjeevi, and others congratulated team RRR for the historic win!