Golden Globes 2023: RRR wins Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu; Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman congratulate the team
The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has won the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original song category, and has made history by becoming the first-ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes
The 80th Golden Globe Awards are currently being held in Los Angeles. It is a proud moment for India as SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Golden Globes 2023! The song was composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani, while it was penned by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj. MM Keeravani accepted the award at the ceremony. The Twitter handle of RRR movie has shared videos and pictures from the Golden Globes award ceremony. A video shows the entire team of RRR celebrating as the award for Naatu Naatu is announced. RRR is being represented at the Golden Globes by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, who is accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni.
One of the tweets by RRR movie Twitter handle reads, “ INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . #RRRMovie.” AR Rahman, megastar Chiranjeevi, and others congratulated team RRR for the historic win!
AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi congratulate RRR team
Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie&@ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu.” AR Rahman called it a ‘paradigm shift’ as she congratulated the team of RRR. He wrote, “Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats@ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!”
Other nominees in Best Original Song category at Golden Globe Awards 2023
Apart from RRR’s Naatu Naatu, other nominees in the Best Original Song category included Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
RRR nominated for Best Non-English Language Film
RRR is also competing in a second category, and has been nominated for the Best Non-English Language film at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. SS Rajamouli’s film will be competing against Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina’s Argentina 1985, Belgium’s Close, and South Korea’s Decision to Leave.
About RRR
RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It revolves around the lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.
