Gone too soon: AR Rahman mourns Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

The entire country, including fans and the film industry, is shocked to learn about the Superstar of Kannada industry, Puneeth Rajkumar’s tragic death. From Tollywood to Bollywood, celebrities from the film industry are fondly remembering the Kannada actor and paying heartfelt tribute. AR Rahman took to his official social media handle and mourned the superstar’s sudden demise. He shared a video of Puneeth and wrote, “Gone too soon ..listen to these kind words by him”. Even Dhanush mourned his death. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Puneeth, I just can’t take this my brother.” A few hours back, he had written, “Puneet my friend This is so heartbreaking. Rest in peace my friend. Hope you are in a better place. My heartfelt condolences to his family , friends and fans.”

According to reports, the power star was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with state honours in Bengaluru. His cremation will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following in the footsteps of his father, Dr. Rajkumar, the family of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar donated his eyes on Friday. A team of doctors performed the procedure within a six-hour window after his death, tweeted actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa.

In his prolific career of over 4 decades, Puneeth Rajkumar featured in 29 movies. With hit movies like Appu, Parashuram in his kitty, he also won a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the 1985 film 'Bettada Hoovu'.