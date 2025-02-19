Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar and Simran to share screen after 25 years in Adhik Ravichandran's directorial?

Good Bad Ugly is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, with Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the movie has been generating significant buzz on social media. Recently, speculation arose that Simran might make a cameo appearance alongside the Tamil superstar.

Ajith and Simran previously shared the screen in Aval Varuvala (1998), Vaalee (1999), and Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven (2000). Fans are eagerly looking forward to their on-screen reunion after nearly 25 years.

Take a look at the post below:

Simran is known for her work in Tamil cinema, along with Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam films. A recipient of a Tamil Nadu State Film Award, she debuted in the film industry in 1997. While she actively did films till 2008, she took a hiatus and returned in 2014. Following that, she was featured in Petta (2019), Rocketry (2022), and Gulmohar (2023). Talking about her personal life, she is married to producer Deepak Bagga.

Coming back to Good Bad Ugly, the release date of the Ajith starrer is April 10, 2025. Moreover, the movie has already secured its digital streaming platform. It will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Making the announcement, the streaming giant wrote on X, "AK fans, it’s time to pick your favorite: the Good, the Bad, or the Ugly. Or... why not all three? Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!"

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran, who also co-wrote the film alongside Ravi Kandasamy and Harish Manikandan. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, the film stars Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Abinandhan Ramanujam handles the cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty is the editor. Meanwhile, the music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Are you excited to watch Good Bad Ugly in theaters? Let us know in the comments below.