Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar starrer sold to this OTT platform at a record rate? Here’s what we know

There is no doubt that Ajith Kumar is on cloud nine following the success of his latest film Vidaamuyarchi. Luckily for fans, that is not the only film of the Mankatha actor that is slated to hit the silver screens this year. Ajith’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, is also gearing up to hit theaters on April 10th this year.

It was revealed earlier this year that following its theatrical release, the OTT rights for the film have been bagged by the streaming platform Netflix. In the latest update, it has been reported by 123Telugu that Netflix paid a whopping Rs 95 crores to acquire the film’s digital rights. If the amount is correct, it is a new record for the digital rights acquisition of an Ajith Kumar film.

In other news, on February 28th, the makers of the film unveiled the highly anticipated teaser of Good Bad Ugly. The teaser, which spans 1 minute and 29 seconds, gives the audience a rudimentary understanding of what to expect from the film.

It shows the Billa actor as a gangster named AK, who has a past in the mafia and is currently serving prison time. The teaser also shows Ajith in all his style and swag, something that the actor is popular for. It is understood that the film follows two different timelines.

Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, is touted to be an action comedy flick. The film marks the first collaboration between the superstar and the filmmaker. In fact, Adhik Ravichandran has time and again reiterated that he is a die-hard fan of Ajith Kumar and even mentioned that he made Good Bad Ugly from the viewpoint of a fan.

Good Bad Ugly also features an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, as well as Prabhu, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Das, Sunil, and more. The film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, and GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the film’s music. Abhinandan Ramanujam cranks the camera for the film while Vijay Velukutty takes care of the film’s editing.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was seen earlier this year in the road action flick Vidaamuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film, which also featured Trisha as the female lead, revolved around an estranged husband and wife who set out on one final road trip. However, the husband is left with the task of finding his wife when she is kidnapped by local goons. The film garnered positive responses at the box office.

Apart from that, the actor has revealed that he wishes to shift his attention to his hobby, racing for a bit. In fact, Ajith Kumar has started his own racing team and has been competing in international racing events as well.

