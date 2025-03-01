Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar’s devoted fans plan to gift director Adhik Ravichandran gold ring after teaser release

The teaser of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, has taken the internet by storm. The makers of the film had released its teaser on Friday, February 28th, where they showed the Mankatha actor in a raw and rustic avatar.

Along with its YouTube release, the teaser was also played in several theaters across the state, where fans flocked in to watch their favorite actor on the big screens. In the latest update, a video has surfaced on social media where fans of Ajith Kumar from Madurai have decided to present director Adhik Ravichandran with a gold ring.

The video, which went viral on social media, features a fan addressing the media, where he mentions that he has purchased a gold ring on behalf of Madurai district’s Ajith Kumar fans, as a gift for Adhik Ravichandran. He further mentioned that the ring weighs 2 sovereigns (16 grams).

The fan explained his love for the Mark Antony director, saying that he has set fire to the theater with the teaser itself. He added that the teaser portrays Ajith Kumar in all the ways his fans had hoped to see and adore him on the big screen.

Check out the video below:

Good Bad Ugly’s teaser shows Ajith Kumar as a gangster named AK, who has a past in the mafia and is currently spending jail time. The teaser gave fans a rudimentary understanding of the film without revealing too much about its storyline.

Director Adhik Ravichandran has often mentioned that he is an ardent fan of the Billa actor and that he approached Good Bad Ugly as a fan rather than as a director. The film marks the duo’s first collaboration and is touted to be an action comedy.

Advertisement

Further, the film also features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Prabhu, Shine Tom Chacko, Arjun Das, Sunil, and many more appearing in prominent roles. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose the film’s music, while Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series bankroll the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty take care of the film’s camera work and editing, respectively.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was seen earlier this year in the road action film Vidaamuyarchi, helmed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film also featured Trisha Krishnan, alongside Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Arav and more. The film garnered positive responses at the time of release.

Currently, Ajith is taking a small break from films in order to focus on his hobby—racing. The actor has even started his own racing team and is taking part in various races across the globe at present.