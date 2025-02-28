Good Bad Ugly OTT: Where to watch Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer action comedy online after its theatrical release

Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. However, here’s where you can watch the movie on OTT after it finishes up its theatrical run.

Where to watch Good Bad Ugly

The movie Good Bad Ugly is slated to release on Netflix post its theatrical run after releasing in April this year. The official confirmation of the same was made by the platform itself in an earlier tweet which read, “AK fans, it’s time to pick your favorite: the Good, the Bad, or the Ugly. Or... why not all three? Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release!”

See the official tweet here:

Official teaser and plot of Good Bad Ugly

The Good Bad Ugly teaser was recently unveiled and has created quite a buzz on the internet. While the complete synopsis of the film is still unclear, the movie is expected to be a wild ride that is packed with action and comedy.

The teaser presented Ajith Kumar as an unhinged character that looked reminiscent of his earlier films. Moreover, the teaser also managed to showcase the actor in several different looks.

Cast and crew of Good Bad Ugly

The movie Good Bad Ugly features Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Apart from AK, the makers have also confirmed that Trisha Krishnan will be playing the female lead. Furthermore, actors like Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and more are also speculated to be playing pivotal characters.

The film is directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran who co-wrote the screenplay with Ravi Kandasamy and Harish Manikandan. The Ajith Kumar starrer is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers with GV Prakash Kumar composing the tracks and scores after replacing Devi Sri Prasad.

Advertisement

The film’s cinematography is completed by Abinandhan Ramanujam with Vijay Velukutty handling the editing.