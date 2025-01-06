Good Bad Ugly release date: Ajith Kumar starrer action comedy to hit theaters on April 10, 2025

Ajith Kumar is set to storm into theaters this year with two of his movies, namely - Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. As the former gets postponed from the Pongal race, the makers of GBU have announced the official release date.

The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran is slated to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. The official date was announced by the makers via a post on their social media handles featuring a new look of AK from the flick.

Along with the new poster of Good Bad Ugly, they also penned the caption, “Maamey...date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT. #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on 10th April, 2025.

See the official post here:

Initially, the film was announced of released in theaters for Pongal this year but due to reportedly having pending works, the makers opted to postpone the release. Now, the action comedy flick is all set to hit the theaters in the Summer of 2025.

Talking about Ajith Kumar, the actor was recently seen at Chennai airport arriving with his family after celebrating New Year and his daughter Anoushka’s birthday in Singapore. As the superstar returned with his family, he soon gave them a warm goodbye and went on to Dubai where he is set to participate in the annual Dubai 24 Hours Race.

Moving forward, Ajith was initially supposed to hit the theaters first this year with his action thriller flick Vidaamuyarchi. The movie directed by Magizh Thirumeni is expected to focus on a tale of a man whose wife got kidnapped on their vacation and how he goes on to retrieve her, fighting every foe in his way.

With AK in the lead, the movie has Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead. Besides them, the film also features actors like Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

