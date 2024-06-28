Good Bad Ugly second look poster OUT: Ajith Kumar set to don a prisoner’s role in his next with Adhik Ravichandran

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film with Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran, titled Good Bad Ugly has piqued the interests of cinephiles right from the time it was announced. The film marks the duo’s first collaboration, and is slated to hit the silver screens during Pongal/Sankranti 2025.

In May this year, the makers of the film had unveiled the film’s first look poster, which featured Ajith Kumar in three different looks. Now, in the latest update, the makers have finally unveiled the film’s second look poster, which shows the Mankatha actor donning a prisoner’s outfit with the number 63. The makers shared the poster on their official social media with the caption:

“The second look of #GoodBadUgly; God Bless U Mamae”

Check out the poster below:

It is likely that the number 63 is used as Good Bad Ugly marks Ajith Kumar’s 63rd film in a lead role. Furthermore, the poster also shows the actor having a red bandana tied around his neck, with a dragon tattoo in the back of his palm as well.

What we know about Good Bad Ugly so far

Adhik Ravichandran is known to be an ardent fan of Ajith Kumar, and working on Good Bad Ugly is undoubtedly a dream come true for the young director. Although not much is known about the film’s cast right now, it is understood that Telugu actor Suneel is a part of the project.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Sreeleela, Bobby Deol and Premalu fame actor Naslen will be a part of the project as well. The film is currently in its production stage, with filming happening in Hyderabad.

Good Bad Ugly boasts an incredible technical team as well, with National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composing the music for the film. Abhinandan Ramanujam cranks the camera for the project while Vijay Velukutty takes care of the editing. The film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Ajith Kumar on the workfront

Good Bad Ugly is not the only film that the Yennai Arindhaal actor is working on at present. Ajith Kumar is also a part of Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film VidaaMuyarchi, which also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and more in crucial roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander composes the music for the film. It is understood that the film is aiming to hit the silver screens during Diwali this year.

