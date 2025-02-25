Good Bad Ugly TEASER: Ajith Kumar, Trisha starrer Tamil action-comedy’s first glimpse to be unveiled on February 28

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is gearing up for its release, which is slated for April 10, 2025. Ahead of the release, the makers have announced that the movie’s teaser will be unveiled on February 28, 2025.

The official announcement was made by the makers through their social media handles with a short promo clip. Sharing the update, the post was penned, “Maamey...it's time for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT. #GoodBadUglyTeaser on February 28th. #GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April.”

See the official post here:

A few days ago, the makers officially confirmed that Trisha Krishnan would play the lead role in the movie. This would mark the actress’ fifth collaboration with Ajith Kumar, following Vidaamuyarchi this year.

Good Bad Ugly is touted to be an action-comedy flick directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran. While the complete cast list for the movie is yet to be announced, it is expected that actors Prasanna and Arjun Das will play key roles in the film.

Moving forward, Ajith Kumar’s last theatrical venture, Vidaamuyarchi was released on the big screens on February 6, 2025. The action thriller flick, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, told the tale of a couple going through a rough patch in their relationship.

As their marriage turns even more sour, they decide to get a divorce, but on a car ride together, the wife is kidnapped by a random trucker. Now, the man must rise up against every challenge to rescue his wife before it's too late.

The Ajith Kumar starrer is loosely based on the American movie Breakdown, starring Kurt Russell. Apart from the superstar and Trisha, the film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many more in key roles.

After receiving generally mixed reviews from critics and underperforming than expected at the box office, the film is finally set to make its debut on OTT. The movie is slated to hit the streaming platform - Netflix on March 3, 2025.