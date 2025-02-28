Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar takes on a kingpin avatar, unleashing havoc in a gun-filled action-comedy

Ajith Kumar is all geared up to unleash an unhinged character in his next movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The makers of the film have unveiled the teaser of the same and it is simply thrilling for fans.

The 1-minute and 29-second teaser presents the superstar as a gang leader by the name - AK. With his return to the mafia world, the upcoming film surely looks like it will be a blast in theaters.

Check out the teaser for Good Bad Ugly: