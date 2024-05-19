Good Bad Ugly to release on Pongal 2025; first look features Ajith in crazy, never-before-seen avatar

Earlier in the day, Mythri Productions informed all the Ajith Kumar fans that they will be making an important announcement on the Adhik Ravichandran-directed Good Bad Ugly at 6.31 PM. The news got social media buzzing, as it has been a while since Ajith Kumar fans received an official update about their hero, despite having two films – Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly – on floors.

Now, the makers of Ajith Kumar starrer have dropped a big announcement alongside a quirky poster. Good Bad Ugly is all set to release in cinemas during Pongal 2025.

Ajith Kumar’s first look from Good Bad Ugly, film to release on Pongal 2025

Taking to their social media handle, Mythri Productions have shared the quirky first look, or rather first, second, and third looks of Ajith from Good Bad Ugly. The poster features Ajith in three contrasting looks, presumably as the ‘Good’, ‘Bad’, and ‘Ugly’. The vibrant first look features Ajith in a crazy, never-before-seen avatar.

From the looks of it, Ajith Kumar is playing the role of a mafia don or gangster of sorts. The gold jewelry throughout his body, the middle finger look, and the weapons on the table all seem to suggest a quirky crime comedy is on the cards.

Everything you need to know about Good Bad Ugly so far

Speculations were rife that Good Bad Ugly will feature Ajith Kumar in a triple role and now these speculations have been confirmed with the first look poster. This marks the second triple role for Ajith Kumar after the 2006 blockbuster, Varalaru.

Talking of Good Bad Ugly, the producers have a credible technical team on board. While the music is done by Rockstar DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad, Abhinandhan Ramanujam has come on board as the Director of Photography. Pongal is considered to be one of the best periods for film release in Tamil Nadu and the last time when Ajith Kumar arrived with a film on Pongal it was the H Vinoth-directed Thunivu, produced by Boney Kapoor.

Buzz is strong that the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3, directed by Shankar, will also arrive during the Pongal period, however, it is sheer media conjecture at this point. Another Shankar film, Game Changer featuring Ram Charan, is also said to be a January 2025 release, and an official announcement of the same is expected to be made after the release of Indian 2 in July.

Ajith’s ongoing hectic work schedule

Ajith Kumar is meanwhile juggling between the shoots of Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly and it’s the first time in a decade that he is shooting for two films in the same time frame.

Earlier in the year, director Adhik Ravichandran had spoken about the opportunity of directing Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly. In an official statement, the director said, “There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol, AK sir has been a long cherished dream and I am emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity.”

