Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan officially joins cast of Ajith Kumar starrer, reuniting with superstar after Vidaamuyarchi
After appearing alongside Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi, Trisha Krishnan is set to play the lead alongside the superstar once again in Good Bad Ugly!
Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role has officially announced Trisha Krishnan to be playing the co-lead in the movie. The makers made the announcement on February 22, 2025, with a video glimpse post on social media.
Sharing the same, the makers penned, “The ever charming @trishakrishnan as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly. #GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment.”
See the official post here: