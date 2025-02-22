Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan officially joins cast of Ajith Kumar starrer, reuniting with superstar after Vidaamuyarchi

After appearing alongside Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi, Trisha Krishnan is set to play the lead alongside the superstar once again in Good Bad Ugly!

By Goutham S
Published on Feb 22, 2025  |  08:17 PM IST |  492
Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan officially joins cast of Ajith Kumar starrer
Good Bad Ugly: Trisha Krishnan officially joins cast of Ajith Kumar starrer (PC: Trisha Krishna/Mythri Movie Makers, IG/X)

Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role has officially announced Trisha Krishnan to be playing the co-lead in the movie. The makers made the announcement on February 22, 2025, with a video glimpse post on social media.

Sharing the same, the makers penned, “The ever charming @trishakrishnan as #Ramya from the world of #GoodBadUgly. #GoodBadUgly grand release on 10th April, 2025 with VERA LEVEL entertainment.”

See the official post here:


Credits: Instagram (Mythri Movie Makers)
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a content writer at Pinkvilla with a passion for crafting compelling narratives. Outsid...

