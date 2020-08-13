  1. Home
Good Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh gives desi vibes in the first look; Teaser to release on Independence Day

The first look of Keerthy Suresh from her upcoming film titled, Good Luck Sakhi is out and the actress looks pretty in her desi outfit. Check it out.
44808 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 06:07 pm
Good Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh gives desi vibes in the first look; Teaser to release on Independence DayGood Luck Sakhi: Keerthy Suresh gives desi vibes in the first look; Teaser to release on Independence Day

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen next in director Nagesh Kukunoor's film titled, Good Luck Sakhi. The film stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead roles. Stylist Shravya Varma, who has also worked on the project, took to Instagram and shared the first interesting look of the actress from the upcoming film titled, Good Luck Sakhi. She wrote, "I am super excited to announce that our maiden production venture is finally ready to fly .TEASER RELEASE on August 15 th .10 AM .PS : am not cheating on fashion , am equally excited to show off this look I did for this passion project . Special in every single way."

The teaser will be released on August 15 at 10 AM and it is sure going to be a huge surprise for the fans. The makers have decided to unveil the teaser on Independence Day and moviegoers are pretty excited to know what's in store for them. Produced by Dil Raju, Good Luck Sakhi will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. The first schedule of the film kickstarted last year in April 2019 in Hyderabad. The major part of the filming took place in Vikarabad and Pune. 

Check out Keerthy Suresh's look: 

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has quite a few films in the kitty. She is looking forward to the release of her next Rang De. She will be sharing the screen space with Nithiin and it also features Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. 

She will also be playing a crucial role in Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe', which is directed by Siruthai Siva. 

Credits :Instagram

