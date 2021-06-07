Good Luck Sakhi: Makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer react to speculations about the film's OTT release

The makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi had planned to release the film on June 3. However, the film is pushed to a later date.

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's woman-centric film Good luck Sakhi is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2021. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty while Jagapathi Babu plays a crucial role. Good Luck Sakhi has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. Due to COVID-19 a lot of movies have been postponed and this Keerthy Suresh starrer among many. The makers had planned to release the film on June 3. However, the film is pushed to a later date.

In the meantime, there have been rumours that Good Luck Sakhi will go for an OTT release. Reacting to the rumours, producer Sudheer Chandra stated, “There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request the media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update in any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe.” Co-producer Shravya Varma also rubbished the speculations about the film's OTT release.

Hearing a lot of speculation about the release of #GoodLuckSakhi ,as you all know it was to release on June 3 rd but the turn of events did not permit us to do so .

However , there is no clarity on the new release date or platform yet.we will update as soon as we have one — shravya varma (@shravyavarma) June 6, 2021

The film boasts proudly of a female-dominated crew lead by co-producer Shravya Varma. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a shooter in the sports rom-com. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a multi-lingual film being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Rock star Devi Sri Prasad has scored music while Chirantan Das has cranked the camera.

Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it on Worth A Shot Motion Arts banner.

