Good Luck Sakhi: Makers wrap up the shooting of the Keerthy Suresh starrer; See PHOTO

Taking to her Twitter space, Keerthy Suresh shared a photo fro the sets of Good Luck Sakhi and revealed that the shooting of the film is wrapped.
17234 reads Mumbai
Good Luck Sakhi: Makers wrap up the shooting of the Keerthy Suresh starrer; See PHOTO
Taking to her Twitter space, South star Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of herself with the crew of Good Luck Sakhi and stated that the team has wrapped up the shooting process. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, “And that’s a WRAP! Thank you so much to this lovely team! It’s been a pleasure working with all of you Sakhi, now and forever a part of me!” As soon as the post came up online it grabbed the attention of several and now fans are waiting to know about the film’s release details. 

The teaser of the film was released by the makers on Independence Day. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is making his maiden Telugu directorial venture with this upcoming sports rom-com. Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen playing key roles in Good Luck Sakhi. The multilingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as a shooter in the film, which is touted to be a woman-centric one.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the multilingual film Penguin which had a direct release on OTT platform. She has in her kitty Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film has three other leading ladies namely Khushbu, Meena and Nayanthara. It is also reported that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Some reports also suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead in Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Credits :Twitter

