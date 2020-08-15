Good Luck Sakhi Teaser: Keerthy Suresh starrer and Nagesh Kukunoor directorial promises a fun filled treat

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is making his maiden Telugu directorial venture with this upcoming sports rom-com.

National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi teaser was released by the makers today on the occasion of Independence Day. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor is making his maiden Telugu directorial venture with this upcoming sports rom-com. Aadhi Pinishetty, Jagapathi Babu and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen playing key roles in Good Luck Sakhi. The multi-lingual film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing as a shooter in the film, which is touted to be a woman-centric one.

Sharing the teaser, Keerthy wrote, “Sakhi has arrived! Here comes the teaser for Good Luck Sakhi! Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay!” In the teaser, we see Keerthy Suresh is a rural girl, who is labelled as a girl with ‘bad luck’. However, she aspires to become a shooter after meeting Jagapathy Babu, who looks like her coach in shooting. The teaser ends with a bold Sakhi walking with her head held high with ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ song as the background music.

Sakhi has arrived! Here comes the teaser for Good Luck Sakhi ! Wishing you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay! Tamil - https://t.co/qMMmIyF9Kt Malayalam - https://t.co/H6elVuMTm3 Telugu - https://t.co/oBoCRceIda#GoodLuckSakhi #GoodLuckSakhiTeaser — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2020

In the poster shared by Keerthy yesterday, the actress can be seen in a never before avatar dancing away with a rural setting in the backdrop. Sharing the poster, Keerthy wrote on Instagram, “The teaser of Good Luck Sakhi is releasing on 15th August at 10 AM. Sakhi is coming soon, stay tuned (sic)!” Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the multilingual thriller Penguin, which had a direct release on OTT platform.

