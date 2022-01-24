Good Luck Sakhi Trailer Out: Keerthy Suresh shows the inspiring journey of a shooter in the sports film

The makers of Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi shared the trailer on social media as the film is gearing up for big release in just 3 days on January 28. The video shows Keerthy Suresh's inspiring journey as the shooter. From village girl, she grows to become a shooter of the country with help of Jagapathi Babu, who played the role of Coach.

It also gives glimpses of romance with Aadhi Pinisetty. Overall, seems like it is going to be a perfect inspiring women-oriented sports film. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "What's our habit? Win! Here's the entertaining trailer of #GoodLuckSakhi Smiling face with smiling eyesRed heart." Watch the trailer here:

Good Luck Sakhi was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Dil Raju is presenting the film under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Creations. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film. Chirantan Das is the cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the film.

The film was planned to be released on 31st December 2021. But due to the covid issues and competition with the other big films, the makers of the film postponed the release of the film.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh starrer Saani Kaayidham to get a direct OTT release ?