Good Luck Sakhi Twitter Review: Did Keerthy Suresh's sports film impress the audience? Find out

Keerthy Suresh's much anticipated women-centric sports film Good Luck Sakhi released today in theatres. The sports drama written and helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor caters to the family audience and follows a small-town girl who trains as a sharpshooter to participate in the national level shooting competition. The movie didn't stand up to the expectations, which the trailer, songs and teaser set. Fans are giving a lukewarm response to the movie.

Audiences who managed to watch Good Luck Sakhi's first-day first show have been sharing their reviews and thoughts online. The crisp narration, background score, songs and definitely performances of the actors have garnered an exceptional response from the audiences. However, the netizens called the film below average for its poor narration, bad comedy timing and weak writing. As there are no other releases this week at the Telugu box office, Good Luck Sakhi is expected to run at a good rate.

Aadhi Pinisetty is the male lead, while Jagapathi Babu plays a crucial role. Good Luck Sakhi is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra and is presented by Dil Raju. Devi Sri Prasad composed music.

Check out Twitter reviews here:

#GoodLuckSakhi Overall A Mostly Lackluster Sports Drama!



Keerthy did her best and the film had lscope for comedy and emotion but could not engage with a flat screenplay



The makers did not even finish dubbing and the dialogues were hard to understand throughout



Rating: 2/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 28, 2022

Rod Movie One Time Kuda Waste Keerth Acting Kuda Antha La Emi Ledhu , Elanti Movies Endhuku Oppukuntavu @KeerthyOfficial #GoodLuckSakhi January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi Half baked Pichi kuthala cinema lite teeskondi depth ledu emotional touch miss chesesaru completely ignore chesaru



But Aadhi and Keerthy did good job in terms of acting



Story is decent (@ShahulThalapat1) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi @KeerthyOfficial your acting was phenomenal and @AadhiOfficial u did an excellent job … IT’S A DECENT WATCH SHOWING WOMEN TABOO QUITE WELL BUT THE DUBBING COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER SYNC SOUND DIDN’T WORK @WorthAShotArts @shravyavarma . DIRECTION GOOD. (@kowshik6569) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi Did Nagesh Kukunoor really write and direct this? Sloppy Sakhi. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi..! Solo release aithe kalisochindi kani NO Luck! Everything happens and ends abruptly with no reason..! Lacks the punch that is needed in sports drama..! Even shooting scenes did not have impact..! Feels like DSP is the only technician that worked honestly..! 2/5.! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) January 28, 2022

Also Read: PICS: Ram Charan slays desi look at Good Luck Sakhi event; Keerthy Suresh defines elegance in pastel lehenga