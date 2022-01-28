Good Luck Sakhi Twitter Review: Did Keerthy Suresh's sports film impress the audience? Find out

Good Luck Sakhi Twitter Review: Did Keerthy Suresh's sports film impress the audience? Find out
Keerthy Suresh's much anticipated women-centric sports film Good Luck Sakhi released today in theatres. The sports drama written and helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor caters to the family audience and follows a small-town girl who trains as a sharpshooter to participate in the national level shooting competition. The movie didn't stand up to the expectations, which the trailer, songs and teaser set. Fans are giving a lukewarm response to the movie. 

Audiences who managed to watch Good Luck Sakhi's first-day first show have been sharing their reviews and thoughts online. The crisp narration, background score, songs and definitely performances of the actors have garnered an exceptional response from the audiences. However, the netizens called the film below average for its poor narration, bad comedy timing and weak writing. As there are no other releases this week at the Telugu box office, Good Luck Sakhi is expected to run at a good rate.

Aadhi Pinisetty is the male lead, while Jagapathi Babu plays a crucial role.  Good Luck Sakhi is jointly produced by Shravya Varma and Sudheer Chandra and is presented by Dil Raju. Devi Sri Prasad composed music. 

Check out Twitter reviews here: 

