‘Good times start now’: Nayanthara drops a romantic PIC of hubby Vignesh Shivan as they enjoy quality time

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are undoubtedly one of the most popular star couples in the Tamil film industry. The lady superstar of South cinema fell in love with the renowned filmmaker during the shooting of their first project together, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which hit the theatres in 2015. The star couple, who tied the knot in June 2022, are now proud parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara, who is now highly active on Instagram, recently dropped a romantic picture of her hubby Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara drops a romantic PIC of hubby Vignesh Shivan

As you may know, the Jawan actress made her Instagram debut a couple of weeks back, before her debut Bollywood film hit the theatres. Nayanthara, who was initially reluctant to enter social media, however, is now extremely active on the platform. She has been frequently treating her fans with insights into her life, especially with her hubby Vignesh Shivan, and kids, Uyir and Ulag.

Recently, the lady superstar took to her Instagram story and dropped a romantic picture of her hubby. The monochrome picture focuses on the side view of the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director, especially on the quote on his t-shirt that reads: "Good Times Start Now." Well, Nayanthara's lovely social media PDA with her hubby Vignesh Shivan is surely winning the hearts of her fans and followers.

Have a look at Nayanthara's Instagram post, below:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara's careers

As you may know, Nayanthara recently made a successful Bollywood debut with Jawan, the recently released mass actioner. The project marked her first onscreen collaboration with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and reunion with Raja Rani director Atlee. Jawan has now emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The actress will be next seen in Test, the upcoming mystery thriller that marks her first association with celebrated actors R Madhavan and Siddharth. The project, which went on floors a few weeks back, is expected to hit the screens in 2024.

The filmmaker, on the other hand, is joining hands with Love Today star Pradeep Ranganathan, for a sci-fi romantic comedy. Vignesh Shivan’s untitled project, which is reportedly bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International, is expected to have an official launch very soon.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pack on PDA in UNSEEN PIC: Jawan actress dedicates love song to hubby