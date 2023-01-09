Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh unleashes action as Agent Gopi in the first look and pre-vision video
Adivi Sesh launched the first look and pre-vision video of sequel Goodchari 2, also known as G2 with a grand launch event in Mumbai and Delhi.
Adivi Sesh is in no mood to stop. After two blockbuster movies like Major and HIT 2, the actor is back with his next, Goodachari 2. It is a sequel to his spy action thriller Goodachari. After much anticipation and excitement, the big announcement about the sequel is here. While the Goodhachari was set in India, G2 is going to be international. The story for the movie is provided by Sesh himself.
Adivi Sesh took to social media and shared the first look and pre-vision video of Goodchari 2, also known as G2. Sesh looks sleek and stylish in a formal outfit and is seen shooting with a gun while falling from the top of the building. The actor has undergone a makeover for the movie. It is also announced that the shoot commences in 2023 but no proper month or date has been shared.
Besides releasing the first-look poster, the makers have also unleashed a “Pre Vision” video during a press meet in Mumbai. Sesh in a slick and stylish look in a formal outfit is seen shooting someone with a gun while falling from the top of the building. The actor has undergone a makeover for the movie.
Watch Adivi Sesh’s G2 first look and video here:
Official announcement of G2
Last month, Adivi Sesh officially announced the much-awaited sequel with a sneak peek video that looks every bit intriguing. Making this big announcement on his social media, Sesh wrote, "Just a little taste for the New Year An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi."
About Goodachari
Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of “Major”, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Well-known producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered All-India hits like Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Major, will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.
Sashi Kiran Tikka-directorial, Goodachari is a 2018 action spy drama that starred Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. Goodachari chronicled the journey of Gopi, a young man who is recruited into RAW.
Goodhachari Part 2 will start from where the first part ended in the Alps mountains. Earlier, revealing the film's second part, Sesh said, But let me tell you, it is going to be massive, biggest thing ever. It will be a continuation but you don't have to see part 1 in order to watch part 2," revealed the actor about the much-awaited spy-thriller.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Trailer: 6 hits and misses from the epic love saga
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more