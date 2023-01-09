Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh unleashes action as Agent Gopi in the first look and pre-vision video

Adivi Sesh is in no mood to stop. After two blockbuster movies like Major and HIT 2, the actor is back with his next, Goodachari 2. It is a sequel to his spy action thriller Goodachari. After much anticipation and excitement, the big announcement about the sequel is here. While the Goodhachari was set in India, G2 is going to be international. The story for the movie is provided by Sesh himself. Adivi Sesh took to social media and shared the first look and pre-vision video of Goodchari 2, also known as G2. Sesh looks sleek and stylish in a formal outfit and is seen shooting with a gun while falling from the top of the building. The actor has undergone a makeover for the movie. It is also announced that the shoot commences in 2023 but no proper month or date has been shared.

