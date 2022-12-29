Goodachari 2 Teaser Look: Adivi Sesh gives a sneak peak and THESE 3 highlights steal the show

Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever," said Adivi Sesh in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla. Now, the actor has officially announced the much-awaited sequel with a sneak peek video that looks every bit intriguing. The first part of Goodachari was a huge success and captivated everyone's attention. Well, now the first sneak peek of G2 looks no less grand and sets high expectations. The actor behind one of the most critically acclaimed commercial films of 2022 namely Major and Hit 2, can be seen holding a gun, indicating he is all set to begin the action. The highlight of the video is top-notch BGM.

Another major thing that the teaser reveals is about the 'Pre Vision' video that will be out on January 9th and will be launched both in Delhi and Mumbai on the same day. Making this big announcement on his social media, Sesh wrote, "Just a little taste for the New Year An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi." Take a look: