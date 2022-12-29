Goodachari 2 Teaser Look: Adivi Sesh gives a sneak peak and THESE 3 highlights steal the show
The 'Pre Vision' video of Adivi Sesh's Goodachari 2 will be out on January 9th and will be launched both in Delhi and Mumbai on the same day.
Goodachari 2 is going to be massive, biggest thing ever," said Adivi Sesh in a throwback interview with Pinkvilla. Now, the actor has officially announced the much-awaited sequel with a sneak peek video that looks every bit intriguing. The first part of Goodachari was a huge success and captivated everyone's attention. Well, now the first sneak peek of G2 looks no less grand and sets high expectations.
The actor behind one of the most critically acclaimed commercial films of 2022 namely Major and Hit 2, can be seen holding a gun, indicating he is all set to begin the action. The highlight of the video is top-notch BGM.
Another major thing that the teaser reveals is about the 'Pre Vision' video that will be out on January 9th and will be launched both in Delhi and Mumbai on the same day.
Making this big announcement on his social media, Sesh wrote, "Just a little taste for the New Year An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaysirigineedi."
Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sesh is still working on the script and will take at least 4-5 months to complete it. He is spending enough time on G2 before he starts working on his other upcoming projects.
G2 will be shot internationally
While the entire story of Goodhachari was set in India, G2 is going to be international. Goodhachari Part 2 will start from where the first part ended in the Alps mountains. The makers want to design double the action compared to an average action film with many new characters joining the already existing star cast.
Earlier, revealing the film's second part, Sesh said, "I just have a core idea and yet to write the story. We have only announced the project but people think I have already started shooting for it which is not. But let me tell you, it is going to be massive, biggest thing ever. It will be a continuation but you don't have to see part 1 in order to watch part 2," revealed the actor about the much-awaited spy-thriller."
