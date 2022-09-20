Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning as she strikes a pose in white corset top; PIC
Rashmika Mandanna is busy promoting her Bollywood debut film Goodbye.
Rashmika Mandanna, who is fast rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses who has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Her cute smile and beauty have made her the National Crush. Meanwhile, the actress is promoting her upcoming film in full swing and has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account captioning it, “Goodbye.”
In the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress is seen wearing a white corset top with ethnic motifs which she paired with red high-waisted trousers. Nonetheless, to say, she looks stunning as she faces off the camera to strike a candid pose. Her hair was kept open and she accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.
Have a look at the picture:
Talking about Goodbye, the trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it looks quite gripping. The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama, and love within every family. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is all set to release in theatres on October 7, 2022.
Apart from this, the Dear Comrade star will feature next in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead which is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The actress also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is slated to be released on August 11, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. She will also be seen in the Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, which is scheduled to be released in theatres in January 2023. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty.
