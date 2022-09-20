Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning as she strikes a pose in white corset top; PIC

Rashmika Mandanna, who is fast rising as one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses who has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Her cute smile and beauty have made her the National Crush. Meanwhile, the actress is promoting her upcoming film in full swing and has shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account captioning it, “Goodbye.” In the photo, the Geetha Govindam actress is seen wearing a white corset top with ethnic motifs which she paired with red high-waisted trousers. Nonetheless, to say, she looks stunning as she faces off the camera to strike a candid pose. Her hair was kept open and she accessorized the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

Have a look at the picture: