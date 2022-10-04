Rashmika Mandanna introduces fans to 'real family'; Drops a picture-perfect pic with her folks
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the big release of her first Hindi Goodbye, which will mark her debut in Bollywood.
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film Goodbye. The actress is super excited about the film and has shared an adorable family pic as she set to introduce her reel family on the screen. She also further nominated Varsha Bollamma and Sharvya Varma to post their family pics and get ready to watch Goodbye.
Sharing the perfect pic with her parents and sister on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "This is my real family, and in 3 days you get to meet my reel family - The #Goodbye Family. Are you as excited as I am?I nominate @shravyavarma @aishwaryakolla and @varshabollamma to upload your family photos and a reminder to block your dates if you haven't already! PS: Watch the film with your family. ☺️ #FamilyHaiTohSabKuchHai."
Take a look at the pic here:
Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the film. Goodbye marks the debut of the actress in Bollywood. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on October 7. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the story of Goodbye shows the importance of appreciating life and family under every circumstance through a comic lens and also proves the phrase ‘Family Above All’ at the same time.
Meanwhile, in the South, she will once again be seen as Srivalli in the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun. She will also lead the forthcoming Tamil film, Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay as the protagonist. The film is set to release for Pongal.