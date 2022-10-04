Rashmika Mandanna introduces fans to 'real family'; Drops a picture-perfect pic with her folks

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film Goodbye. The actress is super excited about the film and has shared an adorable family pic as she set to introduce her reel family on the screen. She also further nominated Varsha Bollamma and Sharvya Varma to post their family pics and get ready to watch Goodbye.

Sharing the perfect pic with her parents and sister on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "This is my real family, and in 3 days you get to meet my reel family - The #Goodbye Family. Are you as excited as I am?I nominate @shravyavarma @aishwaryakolla and @varshabollamma to upload your family photos and a reminder to block your dates if you haven't already! PS: Watch the film with your family. ☺️ #FamilyHaiTohSabKuchHai."