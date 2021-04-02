Goodbye: Rashmika Mandanna thrilled to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer; Calls it an amazing journey

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll as she jumps on to her second Bollywood project titled, Goodbye.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye, one of the much-talked-about Hindi project goes on floors today, April 2. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film marks Rashmika Mandanna's second Bollywood project after yet-to-be-released Mission Majnu. The South actress is super excited and thrilled to be a part of Amitabh Bachchan starrer. Sharing a photo from the film's puja ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I love it when it's all about performing...and this is one such project. Thrilled to be a part of this amazing journey..#Goodbye!."

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll as she jumps on to her second Bollywood project. The Dear Comrade and the soon-to-be Pan India actress is also tied up with the shooting schedules for South film, Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun. She is having a very jam-packed schedule. After wrapping up the Lucknow schedule of starrer Mission Majnu, she headed to Chennai recently for Sulthan trailer launch. On the same day, she travelled to Mumbai for Goodbye. The Dear Comrade actress is living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth.

The film is said to be a slice-of-life comedy and is being backed by Ekta Kapoor. Television star Shivin Narang will make a big-screen debut with this film.

Meanwhile, sharing her excitement of working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she wrote, on Instagram, "this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor I have been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir/uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye."

