Goodbye's Rashmika Mandanna shares striking PICS in golden lehenga; We approve of her look, do you?

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Goodbye where she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan , Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Sunil Grover. Ahead of the release, Rashmika is busy promoting her film. Speaking of which, a few hours back, she took to her social media space and shared new striking pictures as she flaunted her stunning promotional look. Have you seen them yet?

In the photos shared by Rashmika, she can be seen donning a breathtakingly pretty glistening golden lehenga. She draped a stunning matching dupatta that elevated her look further The Dear Comrade actress styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, while her makeup looked absolutely flawless. Rashmika accessorized the look with a pair of statement earrings. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, “Today I am the golden girl (laughing emoji) How cool. Do you approve of this look? (laughing emoji) (red heart emoji) #Goodbye”.

Talking about Goodbye, the trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it looks quite gripping. The family drama film has a heartwarming narrative and it showcases the ups and downs, chaos, drama, and love within every family. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Goodbye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

During the trailer launch event, the Pushpa: The Rise actress talked about how she selects scripts for movies and said: "I have always picked a script based on my gut feel. And believe what's going to happen will happen. I don't know what's going to happen but I want to do good films. Till I am able to work this happily, I want to do this."

Further, she added: "I want to say goodbye to the negativity around us or anyone. I am a very positive report and hope the world is also the same."

ALSO READ: Watch Rashmika Mandanna shake a leg on her popular song Saami Saami as she promotes Goodbye