Gopi Nainar reveals Keerthy Suresh will not star in Aramm 2; Says will make the film only with Nayanthara

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Gopi Nainar's upcoming film, Aramm 2 will feature the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead. But, as per a report in India Today, the south director Gopi Nainar states very clearly that he will only make the film with Nayanthara. The original film, Aramm featured Nayanthara in the lead. The film proved to be a success at the box office. The director had reportedly announced the film Aramm's sequel. But, later on the director, Gopi Nainar took up different projects, which led to Aramm 2 gets pushed ahead.

Now, as per the report in India Today, the director states that the speculation of Keerthy Suresh doing the film are just rumours and nobody should believe in them. The director further goes on to add that he is very puzzled and unhappy with the way these fake rumours are spreading about the film's leading lady. The director also mentions how he is adamant on making Aramm 2 with Nayanthara in the lead. The previous news reports suggest that the Darbar actress Nayanthara could not be a part of Aramm 2 as her date book was full.

The gorgeous diva, featured in films like, Darbar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi in the lead. The south siren, Nayanthara will be feature in the upcoming films like Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The fans of the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress are very eager to find out if she will star in Aramm 2.

