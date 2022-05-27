Gopi Sundar posts pic with Amrutha Suresh, sparks relation rumours amid separation from Abhaya Hiranmayi
Music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar took to Instagram to share a picture with singer Amrutha Suresh, which is going viral on Internet.
Music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar took to Instagram to share a picture with singer Amrutha Suresh on Thursday. Sharing the pic, he captioned, as-"Marking the milestones that were passed, crossing the expanse of experiences, time and wind take new ways."
In the pic, Gopi Sundar is seen clad in a lungi and green shirt with Abhaya in an orange saree. The couple looks stunning in ethnic outfits.
Earlier, Gopi Sundar was married to Priya and they have two kids - Madhav and Yadhav. They decided to part ways due to personal differences. However, their divorce case is reportedly still in court. Gopi and Abhaya were often trolled for being in a live-in relationship although the former is under marital status as his divorce has not been finalised yet.
