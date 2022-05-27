Gopi Sundar posts pic with Amrutha Suresh, sparks relation rumours amid separation from Abhaya Hiranmayi

Music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar took to Instagram to share a picture with singer Amrutha Suresh, which is going viral on Internet.

by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on May 27, 2022 04:54 PM IST  |  6.8K
Music director Gopi Sundar shared a happy pic with Amrutha Suresh on his Instagram handle and it is going viral. The pic has caught the limelight and sparked relationship rumours amid separation reports with his girlfriend and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi. Fans are congratulating the couple in the comments sections. Many of the duo's friends also sent their good wishes. 

Music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar took to Instagram to share a picture with singer Amrutha Suresh on Thursday. Sharing the pic, he captioned, as-"Marking the milestones that were passed, crossing the expanse of experiences, time and wind take new ways."

In the pic, Gopi Sundar is seen clad in a lungi and green shirt with Abhaya in an orange saree. The couple looks stunning in ethnic outfits. 

Earlier, Gopi Sundar was in a long time relationship with Abhaya Hiranmayi They were in a live-in relationship only since 2018. In 2019, Abhaya confirmed her relationship with Gopi Sundar on Valentine's Day. "2008 to 2019...,...I never came open about my relationship status even though we publicly appear many times. Yes I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage) and living together for 8 years,” Abhaya wrote on her Facebook post. However, since past few months reports of Gopi Sundar and Abhaya have begun. In fact, it is reportedly also said that the couple had unfollowed each on social media platforms. 

Earlier, Gopi Sundar was married to Priya and they have two kids - Madhav and Yadhav. They decided to part ways due to personal differences. However, their divorce case is reportedly still in court. Gopi and Abhaya were often trolled for being in a live-in relationship although the former is under marital status as his divorce has not been finalised yet.

