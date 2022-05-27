Gopi Sundar posts pic with Amrutha Suresh, sparks relation rumours amid separation from Abhaya Hiranmayi

Music director Gopi Sundar shared a happy pic with Amrutha Suresh on his Instagram handle and it is going viral. The pic has caught the limelight and sparked relationship rumours amid separation reports with his girlfriend and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi. Fans are congratulating the couple in the comments sections. Many of the duo's friends also sent their good wishes.

Music director and playback singer Gopi Sundar took to Instagram to share a picture with singer Amrutha Suresh on Thursday. Sharing the pic, he captioned, as-"Marking the milestones that were passed, crossing the expanse of experiences, time and wind take new ways."

In the pic, Gopi Sundar is seen clad in a lungi and green shirt with Abhaya in an orange saree. The couple looks stunning in ethnic outfits.