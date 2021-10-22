Gopi Sundar shares a stunning PIC with ladylove Abhaya Hiranmayi; Calls her 'power bank'

Music director Gopi Sundar and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi's relationship has always been in the limelight. The couple who has been in a live-in relationship for years now has managed to turn enough heads yet again. Gopi Sundar posted a photo with his ladylove clicked at Most Eligible Bachelor's success event.

Captioning the photo, he wrote, "My power bank." One can see, the musician is looking happy alongside Abhaya Hiranmayi who is sporting a sequin dress. It was Abhaya who first confessed to being in a love with Gopi Sundar. "2008 to 2019...,...I never came open about my relationship status even though we publicly appear many times. Yes I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage) and living together for 8 years,” Abhaya wrote on her Facebook post a couple of years ago.

Check out their latest photo below:

Gopi Sundar is married to Priya and they have two kids - Madhav and Yadhav. They decided to part ways due to personal differences. However, their divorce case is reportedly still in court.

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi have been dating since years. They got into a live-in relationship only in 2018. Earlier, on being trolled for breaking a marriage, The singer in her long post said that she is not afraid of judgements: "I am tired of running away,can’t b scared anymore ... So the judgement is open on my page and @gopisundar__official Page. Letz see your pongala" hehere or my pongala" on Attukal is better. Will pray for everyone."

