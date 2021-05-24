Gopi Sundar wishes his ladylove Abhaya Hiranmayi on birthday with throwback pic; Says 'You are everything'

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi have been giving us major relationship goals since years by sharing adorable moments of them together on social media.

Music director Gopi Sundar and singer Abhaya Hiranmayi's relationship has been the talk of the town since a very long time. The two are in a live-in relationship for nine years now and have been flaunting their love for each other on social media. Today on Abhaya Hiranmayi's birthday, Gopi Sundar took to Instagram and shared a major throwback photo with her when she was just 19. He also penned a sweet birthday note and wrote, "You were just 19 in this pic . You are everything for me ... no words to explain ponney ...happy birthday my love." This is indeed adorable!

Gopi Sundar and Abhaya Hiranmayi have been giving us major relationship goals since years by sharing adorable moments of them together on social media. In 2019, Abhaya confirmed her relationship with Gopi Sundar on Valentine's Day. "2008 to 2019...,...I never came open about my relationship status even though we publicly appear many times. Yes I am in a relationship with a married man (who is legally trapped in a marriage) and living together for 8 years,” Abhaya wrote on her Facebook post.

Also Read: Abhaya Hiranmayi blamed for separating Gopi Sundar from his wife and kids; Here's how she replied to a troll

Last year, in her long post, Abhaya said that she can't run away and hide the fact she is in a relationship with Gopi Sundar. She further added that she is not afraid of any judgements coming her way in life ahead. "I am tired of running away,can’t b scared anymore ... So the judgement is open on my page and @gopisundar__official Page. Letz see your pongala" hehere or my pongala" on Attukal is better. Will pray for everyone," she wrote on Instagram.

