Gopichand 30: Hattrick combo is back; Director Sriwass to helm the project

One of the successful combinations of Tollywood- Gopichand and Sriwass have teamed up for the third time.

Director Sriwass made his directorial debut with Gopichand starrer Lakshaym. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit. They later joined hands again for another sensational hit film Loukyam and today, they have announced their another big collaboration. One of the successful combinations of Tollywood- Gopichand and Sriwass have teamed up for the third time. TG Viswa Prasad will produce the film on People Media Factory and Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer.

One can see, Gopichand 30 announcement poster showcases the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, the idol of the famous Kali Mata in the same city and heavy traffic. The expectations among the audience is super high. The crazy combination and the intriguing poster which hints that the story is set in Kolkata backdrop has left us curious to know more about the film. Bhupathi Raja has penned the story of the film.

All the best to our hero @YoursGopichand garu, @DirectorSriwass garu and @peoplemediafcy for #Gopichandh30 pic.twitter.com/hS2ipmW5an — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) July 14, 2021

Billed to be a perfect family entertainer with humour and family emotions like in Lakshyam and Loukyam, the yet to be titled movie is being made on a high budget.

The film’s regular shoot will commence after Gopichand wraps up his ongoing project Pakka Commercial with Maruthi. More details of Gopichand 30 are expected to be out soon.

