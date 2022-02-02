Gopichand and Raashii Khanna starrer Pakka Commercial release date OUT, in theatres on 20 May

Following the footsteps of Radhe Shyam, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, and Vakimai, the makers of Gopichand and Raashii Khanna starrer Pakka Commercial have dropped the film’s release date. The legal comedy will be out for the audience in theatres on 20 May. The latest poster for the comedy outing also caught our eye. The poster shows lead Gopichand ready to sing his heart out, posing in a dapper suit.

Informing about the released date, makers took to Twitter and wrote, “Macho star @YoursGopichand & @DirectorMaruthi's #PakkaCommercial in theatres from May 20th, 2022! Pakka Entertainment Guaranteed! #PakkaCommercialOnMay20th”. Pakka Commercial was earlier slated to release in theatres on 1 October 2021, however, it got delayed due to Coronavirus. Numerous movies have been affected due to the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the post below:

Helmed by filmmaker Maruthi, the project has been financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. With Gopichand and Raashii Khanna in lead, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in a crucial role. The background score for the project has been composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography has been done by Karm Chawla.

Meanwhile, Raashii Khanna is presently shooting for Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You. Directed by Vikram Kumar, the film also has Avika Gor and Malavika Nair as the female leads in the movie. V. S. Ravi has written the script for this romantic comedy and Dil Raju has produced it under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. S. Thaman has composed the background score for the film and P C Sreeram has handled the cinematography for the film.

